June 27 is National PTSD Awareness Day . June is also National PTSD Awareness month. An Army veteran fighting PTSD said his dog Donna saved his life.

BRYAN, Texas — A non-profit organization provides veterans with service dogs to help them battle Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

Texas resident and Army veteran Jodie Revils said while returning from Iraq, he developed a severe case of PTSD stemming from a Traumatic Brain Injury.

Revils said he was looking for help when he returned home and applied for a nonprofit organization called K9s for Warriors.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, K9s for Warriors trains service dogs to help military veterans with PTSD, TBI and military sexual trauma. K9 for Warriors officials said the service dogs usually come from high-euthanizing risk shelters.

Reviels was paired with the Pyrenees-mix recused named Donna. The organization said the impact Donna has made on his life is huge.

"Donna saves my life every day," he said.

The organization said the program allows the canines to build a bond that facilitates their collective healing and recovery.

According to K9 for Warriors, a minimum of 20% of veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq Wars, 12% of Gulf War veterans, and nearly 300,000 Vietnam veterans are afflicted with PTSD, TBI and psychological and physical disabilities related to military sexual assault.

K9s For Warriors matches veterans with their service dogs. The pair works on-site and off-site with their dog at one of the organization's campuses. The organization doesn't require veterans to pay for the 21-day bonding program. The program will have training for the service dog and bonding time. The service dog has to pass an access test to earn its ADI certification to become a service dog.

According to K9 for Warriors, The certification isn't required by U.S laws but ADI's certification is nationally recognized indicating that a dog has been trained to help a person with a disability.

Veterans can sign up to be paired with K9 by visiting their website and making sure they meet at least their basic requirements.

A veteran interested in having a K9 warrior dog should have:

Military service with honorable discharge or current honorable service.

Verifiable diagnosis of PTSD, TBI, and/or MST which must be service-related.

Stable living environment, including the financial ability to provide care for a Service Dog.

No alcohol or substance abuse and no illegal dependency.

No felony conviction, pending criminal charges, current parole/probation, the pattern of criminality, or animal abuse.

Residence in the territorial United States and no intention to leave for 60 days after graduation from our program.

Willingness to rehome pets as required by K9s For Warriors due to, for example, conflict or number of dogs. (limit = 3 dogs in the home, including your K9s For Warriors Service Dog)

Ability to participate fully for 21 days without a caregiver or assistance in activities of daily living.

If you would like to donate to support the K9 for Warriors make sure to visit their website.