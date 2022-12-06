Over 5,400 degrees being awarded at Texas A&M December commencements

Commencement ceremonies are being held in College Station and Galveston.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University announces close to 5,428 degrees are being awarded to fall graduates during multiple commencement ceremonies on Dec. 16 and 17.

Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Alan Sams, believes this is a very exciting time for students and faculty as they are finally able to see their hard work pay off.

"Our graduates worked incredibly hard to achieve this milestone. Their families, support units and the faculty and staff of Texas A&M University are excited to celebrate this achievement with them."

These degrees stretch beyond the main campus in College Station.

TAMU at Galveston is awarding 157 degrees to it's graduates, the School of Law in Forth Worth will give about 103 degrees and graduates of the Health Science Center in multiple locations around the state will receive 270 degrees.

These commencement ceremonies will cement these graduates life-long membership as a coveted Aggie Alumnus.

For detailed information on commencement ceremonies, please visit here.