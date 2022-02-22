UPDATE: Hearne PD releases new information in Tuesday standoff

Officials said the person was suffering a mental health crisis and needed medical help. The school was locked down out of precaution.

HEARNE, Texas — 8:30 p.m. Update: The Hearne Police Department has released new details behind a standoff that happened Tuesday afternoon that sent the high school into a lockdown.

Authorities say they were called to the Hearne MHMR Mental Health building on the 1200 block of West Brown Street. A person, who was suffering a mental health crisis, had been able to get ahold of a handgun and had locked themselves in a bathroom.

Due to the high school being in close proximity to the building, the school was put on lockdown. Law enforcement from several agencies helped secure the scene and they were able to peacefully end the situation. The person was taken into custody and taken to a Bryan hospital to get treatment.

Authorities say the person also had an outstanding warrant.

Officers with the Hearne Police Department, DPS, Robertson County Sheriff's Office, Calvert Police Department, Bryan Police Department and Texas Rangers responded to the scene.

Previous Story:

Several law enforcement agencies from around the Brazos Valley are in a standoff situation across from Hearne High School.

Several witnesses at the scene are saying details behind what is going on, however, we are only releasing information that has been verified with authorities.

The high school was in lockdown for a short period of time, according to Dr. Adrian Johnson, who is superintendent of Hearne ISD. Parents were called to the scene and the remaining students in the school are being reunited with their parents.

We have had a crew on the scene and they said authorities are getting ready to hold a press conference with more information.

Cops are located right across the Hearne High school, according to the superintendent Dr. Johnson lockdown was lift has been lifted parents are allowed to come pick their children up. No words of the reason why cops are across the street. @KAGSnews will have more updates soon. pic.twitter.com/uLItnee9yY — Anita Y. Hamilton- Freeman (@AnitaYHamilton) February 22, 2022