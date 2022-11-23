Aggie Dining is preparing Thanksgiving meals for Brazos Valley residents in need

Aggie Dining, Epicures Catering and United Way are non-profits that will me preparing and delivering Thanksgiving meals to Brazos Valley residents in need.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — With Thanksgiving on the horizon, The Aggie Dining team is keeping Brazos Valley full for the holidays.

Senior Executive Chef George Cherbel described what meals he'll be preparing for residents, saying "we're doing a full turkey dinner, the roasted turkey, all the fixings with mashed potatoes, the green bean casseroles, the pies, the whole complete meal."

Around 20 chefs and 500 volunteers from non-profit organizations such as Epicures Catering and United Way will be helping prepare and deliver these meals to people in need.

Duncan Dining Hall Director Elaine Wells explained how much hard work goes into preparing these meals for hundreds, saying "we get everything on Monday, we start prepping turkeys, pull apart bread, doing the sweet potatoes, it takes us an average of 2-3 days to get all this prepared and ready to go."

These non-profit organizations are taking time from their own Thanksgiving Day to make sure they give back to a community they care for.

"It's a great tradition because you don't realize the people in this city that are not able to get a hot meal for Thanksgiving and its not a bother for me to give up Thanksgiving to come here to give back," said Wells.