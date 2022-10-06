Students at Mays Business School donate over $100,000 in donations

BRYAN, Texas — Kyle Gammenthaler has devoted time to inspiring his students about the importance of serving others.

Gammenthaler is the Manager of Societal Impact Initiatives at the Mays Business School. He's lectured a course each year with his students who've stepped up to contribute to others doing good.

Gammenthaler said students donated over $100,000 in donations to several nonprofits across the Brazos Valley. The nonprofits include the Sexual Assault Resource Center, OnRamp, and The Reach Project, just to name a few.

“It was the most we’ve given in one semester and we’re soon and quickly approaching our millionth dollar, next Spring," said Gammenthaler. “We started teaching this class in Spring 2016 was the first semester we had 20 students and $50,000 from a donor that recognized the importance of teaching students about generosity."

The Executive Director of The Reach Project, Max Gerall said the donation from students at Texas A&M felt like a two-way street for the work their group is accomplishing.

“They’re also accomplished some of the goals that we are accomplishing, right? How can we expand empathy in students?" said Gerall.

Gerall said Reach provides help with healthcare, education, and even finances all to help members of the Aggie community who put in the time to help others. The Reach Project received $16,000.

“We were selected as one of the five or six nonprofits; it was mind-blowing and then we got the amount and we were like…wait you’re doing what. So that was amazing, it was super, super awesome," said Gerall.