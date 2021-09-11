'Aggies helping Aggies': Pass It Back Day makes a splash on campus

Pass It Back Day was created to help raise funds for all Texas A&M students and traditions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M hosted Pass it Back Day and welcomed students to take pictures with Reveille, win exciting prizes and most importantly raise money for former and current students.

Pass it Back Day is a 24-hour window for Aggies to help Aggie's fund their time at the university. The donations will go to The Association of Former Students at Texas A&M fund things like Aggie Rings, scholarships and organization fostering.

The event took place on Rudder Plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, and several booths were set up for students who had the opportunity to win A&M-themed magnets, keychains, and more. Texas A&M's mascot, Reveille, also made an appearance at Noon to take pictures with students.

Payton Hughston, the Student Ambassador for the Aggie Network, said they had already had roughly 400 students show up after two hours since they were set up. Hughston is a student who said she hopes students left the event with a better understanding of Aggies helping Aggies.

"It's so cool seeing students showing up to see Queen Rev but also showing up to Pass it Back Day in hopes of spreading awareness across campus in hopes that after graduation, they will provide donations to the Century Club, which will tie back to students like they once were," said Hughston.

Organizers also encouraged students to donate to their group that helps fund several A&M traditions, including Aggie Muster and Midnight Yell.