Allen mall shooting: What we know about the victims

Eight people were killed when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.

At least eight people were killed in a mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas, on Saturday, May 6.

Several others were injured and are being treated at hospitals.

The suspected gunman, identified as Mauricio Garcia, was fatally shot by an officer at the scene, according to police.

The eight victims who died have not yet been officially identified by law enforcement, but President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday that the victims included children.

Meanwhile, families of the victims and school officials have started identifying their loved ones who were killed.

This story will continued to be updated as more of the victims are identified.

Christian LaCour

Family members confirmed to WFAA that one of the victims in the Allen shooting was 20-year-old Christian LaCour, who was working as a security guard at the time of the shooting.

The family said he lived in the Collin County city of Farmersville, which is located to the east of Allen.

LaCour's mother said on Facebook that she and the family are "broken."

"He's [my] baby, my light, my peace and he's gone," Tracye Norris LaCour said. "At this time there is nothing we need except prayers and time to mourn together as a family."

Aishwarya Thatikonda

WFAA confirmed that Aishwarya Thatikonda was one of the victims killed.

She was an engineer who lived in McKinney, while her family resides in India.

A family representative said she was with a friend at the outlet mall when the shooting occurred. Her friend was injured in the shooting and is currently stable in the hospital.

According to the representative, the family plans to have her body sent to India.

Daniela and Sofia Mendoza

Wylie Independent School District emailed their community on Monday to share that two elementary school students died in the shooting.

The district identified the two sisters as 4th-grader Daniela Mendoza and 2nd-grader Sofia Mendoza. The girls' mother, Ilda, is in critical condition, according to Wylie ISD.

Cox Elementary School principal Krista Wilson said the sisters were "rays of sunshine," according to the district's email.

Wylie ISD is leaving it to the parents to tell their children about the Mendozas' passing. Their counseling is also offering services and resources for students, staff, and families.

"Daniela and Sofia will not be forgotten," the district said in their email. "Hug your kids, and tell them you love them."

Kyu, Cindy, and James Cho

Friends of the Cho family identified three of them as victims of the mass shooting.

According to a GoFundMe page, Kyu and Cindy brought their sons, 3-year-old James and newly-6-year-old William, to the outlet to swap out some clothes that William received for his birthday.

"Cindy, Kyu and three year old James were amongst those victims that tragically lost their lives and the family is in deep mourning," the page reads. "After being released from the ICU, their six year old son William is the only surviving member of this horrific event."