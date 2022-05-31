Sergeant at Arms said, "It's a time to remember the lives lost in the line of duty".

BRYAN, Texas — On Monday, the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan honored veterans who died while serving for their country.

It’s something T.J. Robie said he knows all too well. “Memorial Day is not something to be happy about other than you’re celebrating the life of someone who gave theirs for their country," said Robie.

Severing almost 20 years in the Navy, Robie said his journey started in 1987 in submarine service “I started in Charleston, Connecticut that was where my first ship was at. I was on a submarine repair ship in Georgia," said Robie.

He talked about his service on the ship and his experience in San Diego. He said his call to serve is something that stemmed from his family.

“My great-grandfather was in the army air-core," said Robie. "One of my grandfathers served in the navy, my other grandfather was in the marines. My father and uncle both served in the Navy."

Robie joined the American Legion in 1995. He now devotes his time to Post 159 and remembering the ones he’s lost in the line of duty.

“I had a lance-corporal Michael Baylee serve with me in submarines before he transferred to the marine corps and was lost in 2010," said Robie.

He said Memorial Day should be spent honoring the fallen soldiers, who were devoted and dedicated. “We will continue to hold these ceremonies in remembrance of the fallen," said Robie.