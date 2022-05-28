This Monday, you can help the National Sojourners honor veterans at College Station Cemeteries

BRYAN, Texas — Several organizations are teaming up with National Sojourners and inviting you to help place U.S. Flags at the City of College Station cemeteries. The mission of the event is to honor veterans for Memorial Day.

Bob Cohen, with the Sons of the American revolution and Brazos Valley chapter of the National Sojourners, said they've been honoring veterans at the College Station Cemetery for more than 35 years.

The organization, National Sojourners in College Station, started the yearly tradition of honoring the veterans back in the 1980s.

"The memorial day is to honor those who were killed in service to the United States and that's one of the tributes we give to them who gave their all for this country," said Cohen.

The National Sojourners is providing over 1,000 flags for people to place either in the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery on Sunday at 2 p.m. or the College Station Cemetery on Monday starting at 8:15 a.m.

"I hope everybody understands that there is somebody before them that made it possible for them to live like they are today. Even me and I'm getting on up there in years. So over time things have improved and hopefully, they continue to improve," said Cohen.

The organizations working with National Sojourners are Sons of the American Revolution, La Villita Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, Brazos De Dios Society of Children of the American Revolution, The Master of Sul Ross Masonic Lodge, Brazos County Historical Commission, and Texas Research Ramblers Genealogical Society.

Cohen said volunteers can come to the cemetery to check-in and receive their assignments before placing flags.

When you arrive at the cemetery, you are asked to check in first to receive your section assignment and flags. To place flags easily in the ground, volunteers are encouraged to bring a screwdriver in case the soil happens to be too hard or dry.

Flag placement locations and time :

Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery

Day: Sunday, May, 29th

Time: 2:00pm

Location: 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway

College Station Cemetery -

Day: Monday, May 30th

Time: 8:15 am