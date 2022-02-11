Texas A&M's president moving student newspaper to online-only

President Banks said the decision about the change was made by university leadership, despite the newspaper being a student organization.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's President Banks admitted Friday she is not a professor of journalism and did not understand why print media is important to the field, but it didn't stop her and university leadership from deciding The Battalion would be an online-only media outlet.

In an article released by The Battalion Friday, the newspaper reported its leadership was informed of the decision to stop printing Thursday. The Battalion said it has been a student publication for 129 years. President Banks said she wants the newspaper to concentrate on digital and multimedia.

Here's where things get murky. Three years ago, The Battalion transitioned to student organization status. According to the paper, Kelly Brown, associate vice president of A&M's Marketing & Communications, said the discussions to end printing has been ongoing for the last two weeks, but The Battalion leadership said they were not included in the decision making process.

Texas A&M leadership orders The Battalion to stop printing weekly editions following abrupt ultimatum — join the university, or be stripped of resources, with only a day’s notice.https://t.co/Dd1266JOG4 — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 11, 2022

President Banks allegedly said the decision was made by university leadership. She wants The Battalion, along with the university's television station, KAMU, to transition to a new Department of Journalism. This idea came from the MGT report earlier this year.

It should be pointed out The Battalion's print editions and staff are funded through advertising, not Texas A&M. The newspaper reported in its history, the university has never had oversight over the content that was published and that duty is always left to the editor-in-chief.

Are student newsrooms in danger of disappearing? I didn’t realize. In my day there, the @TheBattOnline newsroom gave us @tamu journalism students a sense of community. It was a place we could learn from each other—the best classroom on campus. #SaveStudentNewsrooms https://t.co/KEvxZILul8 — Lyle Lovett (@LyleLovett) April 25, 2018

The Battalion reported Dean of Students Anne Rebar said if the newspaper refused the decision of the university, it could no longer have office space in the Memorial Student Center and its faculty advisor would no longer be available. According to the newspaper, Rebar said leadership had to make a decision immediately.

Why is this important?

The Battalion is a student organization, which is important in its relationship with the university. Without university oversight, it allows the newsroom to stay impartial. Report the news from all sides, without the influence of any one organization. It's the way people want their news. While being impartial and free from influence has always been important, it has never had a spotlight on it so brightly than in the current climate.

This is absurd.



Save local journalism. Save student journalism. https://t.co/iIlaHO1NEa — Mike Lucas (@KAGS_Lucas) February 11, 2022

However, with the university's decision to move the newspaper to its new Department of Journalism, it calls into question how impartial a group of journalists can be while being guided by university interests. Students and professors of journalism understand the importance of this.

While I don't believe any voice should be silenced, I think that this take is misleading. The newspaper is not being cancelled; it is changing formats. Maybe the "shock value" headlines are getting old in College Station???? — Amy Tipton (@amypit40) February 11, 2022

However, it appears President Banks is in a tough spot. A new university policy passed on October 7 said press releases, news media interviews, website postings and social media postings must be approved at the university level. This new policy makes it a little more clear on the university's desire to put The Battalion under its leadership since the newspaper is so well known as a product of Texas A&M.

All content in the future would need to be approved by the university. That is the definition of censorship. Freedom of the press is critical to democracy. I am surprised anyone is defending this…what would happen if a&m wanted to take away a student’s gun rights? — John Coctostan (@bendono32) February 11, 2022

President Banks' desire to form a new Department of Journalism also shows the university is committed to invest in its programs. However, the recent decisions do call into question the integrity of those programs before they even get off the ground.

President Banks responds to The Battalion's story

President Banks released a statement Friday in response to the university's decision to move The Battalion under its control.

"I strongly believe in a robust journalism program, which is why I’m bringing back the degree and look forward to being the number one choice for students wanting a journalism degree,” Banks said. “With the return of the degree and The Battalion returning to a university department — combined with our new facilities and an innovative examination of the future of journalism at A&M — I believe we will elevate the profession and aid in restoring trust in the news media.”

Banks said the online-only distribution won't begin until after the spring semester and that the university will cover The Battalion's loss of printing revenue. She said the decision to regain control of the student organization was a difficult one but believes it is the best decision.