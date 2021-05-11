Big Cat Rescue founder, 'Tiger King' star Carole Baskin weighs in on tiger found roaming Houston neighborhood

“Clearly somebody knows where this tiger is, and the best thing they can do is reach out to law enforcement and let them know,” she said.

HOUSTON — The tiger found wandering a west Houston neighborhood on Mother’s Day still hasn’t been found.

The lawyer for the man who had possession of the tiger says they have given Houston police information on who they claim is the true owner.

“Clearly somebody knows where this tiger is, and the best thing they can do is reach out to law enforcement and let them know,” said Big Cat Rescue founder and Netflix star Carole Baskin.

Baskin says whoever is hiding India the tiger is potentially in danger.

“They always grow up to be who they are,” Baskin said, "which is apex killers.”

Neighbors in the west Houston subdivision of Fleetwood were frightened for their lives last Sunday. India the tiger had escaped.

“It could easily have killed an adult and even more easily killed a child,” Baskin said.

She says fortunately the neighbor holding the tiger at gunpoint was not attacked and did not fire his weapon.

“(Tigers) have those instincts they can’t control,” Baskin said. “If that man had turned his back or run, that cat would have made a lunge for his back.”

Cuevas allegedly put India inside of a vehicle and took off once police arrived.

“He just proceeded to go through the neighbor’s yard,” neighbor Wes Manion said. “And there was a short chase by HPD.”

But police were not able to catch him.

“There was a brief pursuit, and the man got away with the tiger,” said HPD commander commander Ron Borza.

Cuevas was found and arrested but nobody can find India.

Cuevas’ defense attorney Mike Elliot says he has provided information for who he says is India’s actual owner to Houston police.

Elliot claims the man, known only to Cuevas as "Deandre," deals exotic pets.

“We need to find India,” Elliot said. “We also need to find Deandre.”

Baskin says sometimes those who are in possession of big cats are afraid to give them up.