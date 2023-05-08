Body of missing Navasota man found by Surfside Beach Police

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search efforts for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson after a 25-hour search. His body was found the day after at 1:20 p.m.

SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Surfside Beach Police have reported that the body of a missing 19-year-old from Navasota has been found on Monday.

19-year-old DeAngelo Phillip Jackson was reportedly swept away by a wave during a trip to Surfside, which prompted a search for the man from Navasota. On Sunday, a search was launched by the U.S. Coast Guard to find him.

The search went on for a combined 25 hours and covered approximately 305 square miles, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The operation was later suspended.