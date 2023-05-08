x
Body of missing Navasota man found by Surfside Beach Police

On Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search efforts for DeAngelo Phillip Jackson after a 25-hour search. His body was found the day after at 1:20 p.m.
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — Surfside Beach Police have reported that the body of a missing 19-year-old from Navasota has been found on Monday.

19-year-old DeAngelo Phillip Jackson was reportedly swept away by a wave during a trip to Surfside, which prompted a search for the man from Navasota. On Sunday, a search was launched by the U.S. Coast Guard to find him.

The search went on for a combined 25 hours and covered approximately 305 square miles, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The operation was later suspended.

Surfside Beach Police say that Jackson's body was found at approximately 1:20 p.m., and that next of kin has been notified.

