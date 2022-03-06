CEO says she wants new facility to be a beacon for students joining in their activities

BRYAN, Texas — On Friday, June 3, over in Bryan, a local group partnered with several others in the community and cut the ribbon on their brand-new facility.

Rhonda Watson, the CEO, joined the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley and wanted to build on the success to help students.

“It’s been a wonderful journey, getting to the point where we are standing in the new gym and have our grand opening celebration," said Watson.

As the Chief Executive Officer, Watson said she’s established the procedures and policies, and found the people to help prepare kids to push past most problems.

“There’s some specific community issues that we want to mentor and teach kids to work through," said Watson.

Watson said she's seen kids who struggled with bullying and focus issues.

The Boys and Girls Club has a history of helping kids. They offer to mentor kids through critical leadership classes for young men and women. Offering to even help with communication, art skills, and team building through physical activity.

“Some of my very best friends from elementary and high school and even college are still my friends because of sports," said Watson.

Their goal is to help kids from all backgrounds develop the skills and qualities needed to become responsible citizens and leaders of our community and nation. And with this new facility, they now have the opportunity and resources to help even more children in the community.

Watson said this wouldn’t have been possible without their partners including Snooze-College Station, BV Casa, and Bryan ISD, to name a few.