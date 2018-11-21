COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- During Texas A&M home football weekends, Airbnb hosts in Brazos County had more than 8,500 guests and earned over $963,000.

This tally includes a projected 1,340 guest arrivals and $150,000 income for the upcoming game against LSU.

Airbnb released this information, stating in a press release that the services have, "produced widespread benefits, giving football fans more flexibility to find accommodations during crowded football weekends."

The highest ranking weekends were the Clemson and Ole Miss games. Each game had 1,700 and 1,900 guest arrivals respectively. For each game, the host income totaled over $230,000.

Below is the chart for each home game during the season:

