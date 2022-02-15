Brazos County Crime Stoppers offering $2,000 for information on escaped inmate

Cody Rowley, 19, escaped Monday night from a Bryan hospital.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos County Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward for information on an inmate who escaped from a Bryan hospital Monday night.

Cody Rowley, 19, of Iola, was at St. Joseph Health when he was able to slip out an unlocked window from the second floor. Authorities said he was being held at the Brazos County Detention Center for misdemeanor crimes that included driving without a license and failing to properly identify himself to an officer.

Due to the past nature of his crimes, authorities said they do not believe the public to be in danger, however, they ask that you not approach him if you see him and to call police.

URGENT! An inmate escaped from custody at the hospital this evening, and we need the public's help. If you have any... Posted by Brazos County Crime Stoppers on Monday, February 14, 2022

The Brazos County Crime Stoppers is offering $2,000 for information that leads to his arrest. Authorities said he is 5'9" and weighs about 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.