Brazos County authorities searching for inmate who walked away from hospital

The inmate was at St. Joseph Health in Bryan. If you have information or you see him, call police.

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from St. Joseph Health in Bryan Monday night just after 9 p.m.

Authorities said the inmate is not know to be violent and they do not believe the general public to be in danger at this time. They have not released the name of the offender.

Authorities have set up a perimeter and there is a helicopter that is being used in the search. The helicopter continues to pass over the KAGS News studio in an effort to find the person.