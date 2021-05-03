Instead of being added to a waitlist, residents will have access to a scheduling software on the hub's website

BRYAN, Texas — The Brazos County Vaccination Hub announced Friday they are discontinuing the waiting list feature and instead, citizens will have access to scheduling option on their site.

Instead of waiting for indeterminate time to get confirmation of a scheduled vaccination, Brazos County residents will be able to register online at BrazosHub.com once their designated category is allowed to get the vaccine.

The COVID-19 focused site is live now with available appointments opening up on Monday starting at 10 a.m. For the remainder weeks, announcements of appointment availability will be made on Friday at 10 a.m.

The statement also read that the number of appointments available will be determined by the amount of vaccinations the county receives each week. The news comes after the approval of a third vaccination from Johnson & Johnson, President Biden said every adult in America will have the chance to be vaccinated by the end of May.

The county again emphasized in their statement that their top priority is to give "a shot in everyone’s arm who wants one."