THANK YOU: Brazos Valley community cheer on health care workers

Dozens of people came out to Baylor Scott and White - College Station with posters and appreciation to cheer on medical staff Friday night.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Healthcare workers give their all to their jobs everyday. This past year has made these heroes at the frontline work even harder.

“It’s been an extraordinary year, but what’s even more extraordinary is watching people rise to the challenges and meet what needs to be done," said Barret Curnutte, the emergency department medical director at Baylor Scott & White - College Station.

Working alongside frontline workers each day, Curnutte knows the pressure the staff at Baylor Scott and White - College Station deals with. He thought, 'Why not show some appreciation to them in a big way?'

"It was an easy couple of phone calls and a couple of emails, and people just responded," Curnutte said. "They recognize that [healthcare workers] are doing a lot and decided to come out and help.”

Curnutte along with dozens of other Brazos Valley community members came out to the hospital with posters and lots of appreciation to cheer on the medical staff Friday night.

“I think it makes us all feel like we’re not alone and that people understand all the hard work that the frontline are doing," said Kathy de Figueiredo, the director of quality at Baylor Scott and White - College Station.

Other frontline workers made a stop at the hospital to cheer on their medical friends as they started or got off their shift. The College Station Fire Department brought their trucks and ambulances to blast off the sirens and lights.

“We see these doctors and nurses all the time as we and our first responders bring them patients," said fire chief Richard Mann. "We know right now they’re challenged and stretched thin.”

No matter the age or the size of the person, everyone cheering at the hospital had one goal; to uplift those who are keeping the community safe.

"It just makes me grateful to be part of this community where they recognize that others are serving to take care of them and they want to respond in love," Curnutte said.

Curnutte said other ways to show your appreciation to healthcare professionals is by helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. He encourages people to keep wearing their masks and practice social distancing.