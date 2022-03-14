Brazos Valley residents asked to donate old, used children's books in month-long book drive

Children would get to choose their own books to take home with them.

BRYAN, Texas — United Way of the Brazos Valley is asking you to donate your used children's books to their month-long community book drive.

The organization is hosting the drive to celebrate Read Across America Day and National Reading Month.

Donors are being asked to bring gently used or new looking used children books. and to drop them off at multiple locations across Brazos Valley.

United Way of the Brazos Valley will then distribute the donated books to children through their free book giveaway events throughout the year. At these events, children get to select their own book to take home with them from a wide variety of topics and reading levels.

Below is a list of drop off locations ,that you can donate your books to: