Brazos Valley's Renovation Wranglers recognized at Texas Downtown Association awards

The Dechiro Lofts in Downtown Bryan won the "Best New Construction Site in a Population over 50,000" Award last week

BRYAN, Texas — The Dechiro Lofts in Downtown Bryan won the "Best New Construction Site in a Population over 50,000" Award at the 2021 Texas Downtown Association annual President's Awards in Denton last week.

Since 2010, Renovation Wranglers have renovated over 50 neglected homes, developed infill urban housing and rehabbed dilapidated historic buildings all in Bryan.

"It's even hard to explain, to be able to do what you're passionate about, to live out your mission and other people recognize you and award you for it was pretty amazing," Renovation Wranglers co-founder Katie Neason said.

Neason started renovating homes in and around downtown Bryan over a decade ago and once she found her niche she never looked back.

"Our passion is to just try and fan the flames of this revitalization that many before us got started," Neason said. "It's just close to be a part of it and to help spur it one. "

Neason grew up hearing stories of a vibrant downtown where everyone gathered for commerce, community, and entertainment. But all she saw ever was boarded-up buildings. Now she is helping turn those stories back into reality.

"We need people to wake up and go eat and shop downtown because it's the closest thing to where they live," Neason said. "Our mission and our passion is how many heads can we get in their beds in Downtown Bryan?."