Brenham ISD offering COVID-19 vaccines to students, staff, public this Wednesday

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham ISD is offering free COVID-19 vaccinations to students 12 and up, staff and the public tomorrow, May 26, from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at The Cub Stadium Field House.

The school district will provide the Pfizer vaccine which was approved earlier this month for children 12 and older. Any student 17 and younger must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The second dose of the vaccine will be available on June 16 from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at Cub Stadium.