Texas A&M to hold open vaccination clinic to the public today and Wednesday

The Texas A&M University System Office, located at 301 Tarrow Street, is hosting a free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose and the double Pfizer dose. Those who prefer the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second dose at the same location on June 28 and 29.
No appointment or insurance is required, only a valid ID required for adults 18 and up. Children looking to receive the Pfizer vaccine must have a parent or guardian present.