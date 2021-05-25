Texas A&M to hold open vaccination clinic to the public today and Wednesday

Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccine will be available with no appointment necessary.

The Texas A&M University System Office, located at 301 Tarrow Street, is hosting a free walk-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The clinic will be offering the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose and the double Pfizer dose. Those who prefer the Pfizer vaccine can receive their second dose at the same location on June 28 and 29.