Bryan bar celebrates St. Paddy's Day while raising money for local group

BRYAN, Texas — St. Patrick's Day is one of the busiest days of the year for bars and pubs. After a year of ups and downs, Yesterdays Bar and Grill is thankful to continue to see the community's support.

The Bryan bar is hosting an all-day event Wednesday filled with green beer, crawfish, live music and "always a good time," according to bar owner Jason Seymour. He calls his venue a clean, fun and family atmosphere way to help celebrate the Irish holiday.

Yesterdays will be donating ten percent of Wednesday's proceeds to Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Brazos Valley.

"It's what we've been doing ever since we started this," Seymour said. "We pick a charity every year to help out and give back to the community. It's part of being local and growing up here. We're helping the community to be better."

Entry is $15 or people can pay $50 for entry, all-you-can-eat crawfish and a shirt.

Seymour said he's been seeing an increase in the past few months, but being back open 100 percent has definitely helped. He is excited to see some familiar faces after a year of being stuck inside.