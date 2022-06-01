The Callaway- Jones Funeral Centers Owner and Director wants to help assist Uvalde funeral homes with victims' funerals

BRYAN, Texas — Cody Jones, owner, and director of Callaway- Jones Funeral Centers is working with the Texas Funeral Directors Association to assist the victims in Uvalde. The team plans to bring aid to Uvalde Memorial Hillcrest Funeral Home.

The owner of Uvalde Memorial Hillcrest Funeral Home Leroy Jones said Cody and him have been friends and colleagues for years. Both funeral owners are active members of the Texas Funeral Directors Association.

“Leroy and his team are currently serving the families of many of the children whose lives were lost, and their staff is overwhelmed, so I’m traveling to Uvalde to help with whatever is needed, from visitations and funerals to parking cars, delivering flowers and picking up trash, that will take place on Tuesday and Friday,” said Jones.

"I believe it will bring comfort to know that Bryan-College Station is holding Uvalde in our hearts right now as we pray for peace and comfort during this time of grief," said Jones. "Healing is a long-term process and every act of kindness brings them one step closer.”

Those interested in supporting the Uvalde community are encouraged to send your messages of condolences or send flowers to the families of the children.