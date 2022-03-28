The future of Bryan ISD is now after Ginger Carrabine was officially named Superintendent Monday.

BRYAN, Texas — Ginger Carrabine was officially announced as Bryan ISD Superintendent on Monday.

"Honestly, it's amazing to see this amount of support, and I think it sends a real message that our community is wrapping their arms around Bryan ISD and I appreciate it," Carrabine said. "It takes a village to raise the children and we have a really strong village here in our community."

Students, parents, teachers, and staff were all invited Monday to welcome Bryan ISD's newest Superintendent. It has been a decision that was months in the making with Carabine serving as interim superintendent since September.

"I don't feel like we've missed a beat," Bryan ISD school board President Mark McCall said. "You know, obviously when the doctor Whitbeck left there was a momentary loss there but Mrs. Carrabine stepped right in and it almost seemed business as usual."

Carrabine has been with the district since 2017 as the Chief of Staff, where she worked closely with former Superintendent Christie Whitbeck. Carrabine says her number one priority is supporting students and their families.

"Because we're still in the third year of a pandemic, I long for that sense of normalcy. Our students deserve it," Carrabine said. "Our parents are eager to get back into our schools and to be involved, so that's the number one priority. Making sure that we're involving our parents and we're engaging our community. We're doing everything that we can to meet the needs of our students."

Carrabine said supporting families is a priority, the district's teachers must know how valuable they are to the school system's success.

"I would like for every teacher to know that I recognize and I realize that they have the most important job ever in our school district and that they have my full support," Carrabine said.

The latest addition to Bryan ISD, Sadberry Intermediate school will hold a topping out ceremony on Wednesday.

