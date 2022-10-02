Bryan ISD students honor veterans, first responders, and health care workers

Bryan students perform for those who serve not only their country, but on the front lines in heath care and emergencies.

BRYAN, Texas — Students at Sul Ross Elementary gathered on Thursday for their Valentines for Veterans program which honored veterans from all service branches, first responders, and health care workers. Jeremiah Barnett, a 2nd grade student at the school, said he loved getting to see the veterans that showed up.

“When they showed the pictures of the veterans and the nurses and firefighters that was my favorite part," said Barnett.

The program became a school tradition and has been going on for 24 years. The performance included songs, scenes, and slide-shows of veterans put on by educators and students at the Bryan ISD campus. Lisa Tarver, the school's music teacher, said it all started with a simple idea.

“It started out kind of as an art project and the art teacher at that time, she was from a military family and someone said we need to take this school wide," Tarver said.

Previously, the performance was meant to solely honor veterans for their service. According to Tarver, they felt compelled to include first responders and health care workers in the mix after the events of the pandemic over the last few years. A nurse who used to work for the school said she felt grateful to be honored.

Highlight of the day: The Ross Raccoons and the annual Valentines for Vets/First Responders program! Thank you to Mrs. Tarver, our fabulous music teacher, for making this happen every year! ❤️#ThankYouVeterans #ThankYouFirstResponders @Ross_BISD @BryanISD @FineArts_BISD pic.twitter.com/VehW0ZYDWX — Ginger Carrabine (@GCarrabineBryan) February 10, 2022

“I thought it was amazing," Deeann Blue said, who works with St. Joseph Health. "I actually was a nurse here at Ross Elementary, and I actually went to school here so I thought it was an honor."

According to Blue, she has a history with Ross Elementary, and she admits the last few years have been a challenge. Blue said that she still has remained motivated to continue serving others.

“It’s been chaotic, it’s been wild but we’re trying to get through it and control everything," said Blue.

For next year, Tarver said she's already started thinking about new ideas and incorporating students' individual talents to honor more service members in the 25th year's performance.

“I may talk with mom and dad and see if we might be able to use a song for next year and highlight one of those gifts," said Tarver.