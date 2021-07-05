Bryan ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Rudder High School

The clinic will be held this Saturday and is open to all who are qualified to get the dose

BRYAN, Texas — The Bryan Independent School District and HealthPoint will host a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Rudder High School on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be offered.

Appointments are required with spaces still available. You do not have to be a current HealthPoint patient to receive a vaccine. A follow-up clinic will be held on or around Nov. 6 for the required second dose.

“We know many of our patients and residents work during the week, and it is difficult for them to take time off work," Dora Vazquez, Navasota and Hempstead Clinic Manager said in a press release. "HealthPoint is dedicated to improving the health of the Brazos Valley, and that is why we’re offering weekend vaccination opportunities.”