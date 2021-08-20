Bryan police identify two victims in Mockingbird Road shooting

Both were pronounced dead last night on the scene

BRYAN, Texas — Bryan Police have identified the two victims from a Wednesday evening shooting at the 1600 area of Mockingbird Road.

20-year-old Wilbert Cruz of College Station and 18-year-old Jace Harris of Bryan were found dead at the scene when officers arrived.

Authorities said they responded to the scene after calls for help came in saying there had been shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they found both Cruz and Harris with gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspect has been named at this time.