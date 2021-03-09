Bryan resident encourages Texans to stay safe and drive sober in new TxDOT campaign

Pam Todaro lost her son Dillon to drunk driving

BRYAN, Texas — Dillon Todaro had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16, twice the legal limit when his truck ran off the road he was driving on, hitting a brick mailbox and concrete pole where he died.

Seven years later, his mom, Bryan resident Pam Todaro, is participating in TxDOT’s “Faces of Drunk Driving,” a campaign that tells the stories of lives lost to drunk driving.

“His blood alcohol was twice the legal limit, so he shouldn’t have been driving,” Todaro said. “I was told by the medical examiner that he pretty much died instantly. I never thought I’d have to write of my kids’ obituaries. “

In 2020, 963 DUI-alcohol-related fatalities occurred in Texas. On average, one person died every nine hours and six minutes in Texas due to a vehicle crash involving alcohol.

Driving under the influence can cost up to $17,000 in fines, fees, jail time, loss of a driver’s license and more.