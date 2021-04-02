Brazos Valley law enforcement teaming up with Watch UR BAC this Super Bowl weekend

Law enforcement will show zero tolerance for those who drive drunk this weekend.

BRYAN, Texas — Whether you’re a Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan, a Kansas City Chiefs fan or just a fan of some good food during the Super Bowl, you probably have your plans set for Sunday. However, if you plan on drinking, do you already have a plan set for getting home safely?

“People are getting together with friends, they’re thinking they’re just having one or two [drinks] but impairment starts with that first drink," said Bobbi Brooks, the program manager for Watch UR BAC.

The Texas A&M AgriLife extension Watch UR BAC Project is teaming with local law enforcement to remind people of the dangers of driving drunk. Bryan Police Department, College Station Police Department, Texas A&M University Police Department, Texas Highway Patrol, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Brazos County Attorney’s Office are promoting the national campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

"Their jobs are to keep our roads safe and keep people safe," Brooks said. "It is never an accident when somebody gets behind the wheel impaired.”

"They will be looking for that this weekend. Not just Sunday, but all weekend long," Brooks said.

Brazos County Attorney Earl Gray said he and his office deal with many Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) cases each year. He notes that near holidays or events where people get together, the numbers of DWIs increase.

According to the Watch UR BAC project, super bowl weekend 2019 was one of the top weekends with traffic crashes involving a drunk driver in Texas. If you are caught while driving drunk, it can result in some serious legal issues like misdemeanors or felonies.

"DWIs are completely within our control," said Gray.

Gray also reminds the community it is not just alcohol that can impair someone's driving. Legal and illegal drugs can too.

The Bryan Police Department said it is more than getting a DWI or in trouble with the law, it’s about thinking of others.

“If you drink and drive, you’re always going to be impaired even if you don’t think you are," said Bryan Police Chief Eric Buske. "You’re driving a several thousand-pound vehicle, you’re going to get hurt or hurt someone if you decide to drink and drive.”

Law enforcement reminds you if you are drinking this weekend, have a designated sober driver or use ride sharing services. Also, watch out for your friends and take car keys away from someone you think might drive drunk. If you do see someone you think is impaired on the road, call 9-1-1.