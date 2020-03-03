BRYAN, Texas — Two Bryan teens are in the Brazos County Jail after being accused of robbing a man at gunpoint.

Anthony Grays, 18, and Darale Lott Jr., 17, are charged with aggravated robbery. Grays is also facing charges of theft of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 900 block of Cole Street. Police responded to the scene after a man said two teens walked up and pointed a gun at him while he was doing work on his vehicle. The victim said the teens threatened to shoot him if he yelled for help and asked him what he had that was worth anything of value. The man said they checked his vehicle and took off with his cell phone.

Police began searching the area and found Grays and Lott Jr. just west of where the robbery was reported. They said the victim's description of the two teens matched that of Grays and Lott Jr. and stopped them. Upon searching Grays, they said they found him in possession of a gun. After running the serial number on the gun, police said it was reported stolen in another investigation.

Police said while talking with Grays, he told them he had found the gun in a nearby park. He said he didn't know who took the cell phone from the victim, but admitted he had pointed the gun at the victim. The gun was loaded at the time.

Police said they found the victim's cell phone a short distance from the robbery. The screen was cracked and broken. The victim said it was not that way when the teens took it from him.

Lott is on a $40,000 bond. Grays also remains in the Brazos County Jail on a $49,000 bond, due to his additional charges.

RELATED: Worst first date: Man robs bank and forces date to be getaway driver

RELATED: Bryan man, suspected of several local armed robberies, now in custody

RELATED: Beaumont man arrested, charged with killing ex-girlfriend's chihuahua by throwing it against tree