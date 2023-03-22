Burleson County Sheriff's Office: men involved in March 20 Lake Somerville rescue released from medical care

The identities of the two men involved in the incident were not revealed by authorities.

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — The Burleson County Sheriff's Office has revealed in a March 21 news release that two men who nearly drowned at Lake Somerville on Monday, March 20 have been released from medical care without injuries.

Sheriffs say the incident occurred at around 12:50 p.m., when they received a call about two men who had fallen out of a boat in the lake and could not swim. Whey they arrived at the scene, they found two men clinging to an overturned kayak roughly 35 yards off shore and another man who was later revealed to be a bystander in the water.

Authorities say the temperature of the water at the time of the incident was approximately 57 degrees.

After being brought ashore, the men were checked out by Burleson St. Joseph Emergency Medical Services due to the temperature of the water. They were eventually released without any reported injuries.