Car thefts on the rise in the Brazos Valley

Texas A&M Police have several open burglary investigations

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M police have several open burglary investigations, many of which are burglaries of vehicles.

When it comes to protecting your property, authorities say it’s simple.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 700-thousand cars are stolen from their owners every year.

When it comes to your ride many of us do everything, we can protect it from getting stolen. However, some of us don’t do enough to stop thieves from stealing what’s inside.

The Texas A&M police department is working on several car burglary cases, and they say when it comes to protecting your valuables there are simple things you can do.

“When it comes to cars, lock your cars, take your keys, and take your valuables out,” said Bobby Richardson, Lieutenant with Texas A&M police department

Richardson says about 90% of the burglaries, they see are with unlocked vehicles. People may simply get out of their cars and forget to lock them up or they may think they’re in a safe neighborhood and are not at risk. But when it comes to crime our local law enforcement says crime has no borders.

“The main thing you can do is lock your car, especially in our area with a huge population," said Richardson. 'We’ve seen in the past where vehicle windows have been broken out, but that's really not the case because there are so many vehicles left unlocked.”