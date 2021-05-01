Should we be worried about the new strain of COVID-19 in the Brazos Valley?

The COVID-19 strain we've been dealing with nearly a year mutated. Experts said the new strain spreads 50-70% faster than the original. Should we be worried?

BRYAN, Texas — Just like other viruses, COVID-19 can mutate. According to health officials, this has happened and this new strain spreads easier between people than the monster we've been dealing with for nearly a year.

While a virus mutation is nothing new, the cause for alarm comes from what the new strain can do. When it comes to COVID-19, a virus that spreads like wildfire already, the new strain can spread 50-70% faster.

“That’s why we have to have a flu shot every single year because there’s a new strain going around, or two to three different strains," said Dr. Angela Clendenin, who is with the Texas A&M School of Public Health. "This is not to be unexpected. It’s not more severe, it’s not more fatal but it does mean it is easier for a person with this particular strain of COVID to transmit it to other people."

If the new strain isn't more severe or it's not more fatal than the original strain, why should we be concerned?

"The chances of someone who might have a severe case from it or a potential hospitalization or fatality will increase because it’s easier to spread,” said Dr. Clendenin.

While COVID-19 mutating into a new strain should be taken into account, it's important to fall back on things we know can work to keep us healthy. Wearing a mask when you have to be around a lot of people, social distancing when possible, and washing your hands. A positive in this pandemic is Dr. Clendenin said the vaccines that are now being produced will still be effective against this new strain of COVID-19.

“These are uncertain times and certainly we are faced with an unprecedented situation with a new disease and a novel vaccine, but if we really truly as a population want to get back to any semblance of normalcy, we need as many people as possible to get vaccinated when their priority time comes up,” she said.

As the holidays wrap up, Brazos County is seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases, something the health district said they expected to see happen.

"We feel that a lot of it has to do with social gatherings and people getting together for the holiday season," said Sara Mendez, who is the support services manager with the Brazos County Health District."We do expect to continue seeing an increase in our area especially over the next two weeks."

While only in its early distribution phase, the general public may not be able to be vaccinated in large numbers to slow the spread from the holidays.

“In our area, we are currently still in the Phase 1A recipient list. Those are the healthcare workers and those that live in a long-term nursing facility as well as those residents and the staff at those long-term nursing facilities," Mendez said. "That’s kind of our focus right now because of the amount of vaccine that we have in our community. Some of the larger cities in the state of Texas have received more vaccine. They have been able to move forward in growing out to that phase 1B recipient list."

Phase 1B includes those who are 65 and over, as well as those who are 16 and over with a chronic medical condition.