Destination Bryan asking residents to help with research for brand

The destination marketing organization for Bryan is asking people to complete the resident survey. It is part of the branding study launched last month.

Destination Bryan is teaming up with Drift, a College Station-based creative agency, and Bandwagon, a full-service destination research and marketing firm to develop a comprehensive destination brand platform.

Research is already underway to create a unified brand for communicating vacation experiences in Bryan to potential visitors. Residents are encouraged to be a part of this process and take a brief, anonymous survey via the web or a mobile device.

“The Destination Bryan brand is something the residents of our community live and breathe every day,” said John Friebele, Destination Bryan executive director. “The research phase of the branding process is important. Understanding perceptions of our residents plus those of potential visitors will give life to our city’s most important stories.”

The study is phase one of the overall brand research process. Additional insights will be conducted by one-on-one interviews, a tourism industry stakeholder forum, a destination immersion experience, visitor surveys and more.