Stay alert, don't drive distracted, get a sober ride

While it's important to do these things every day, stay especially alert as traffic increases on the roads during the holiday weekend.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Brazos Valley law enforcement has been busy this holiday season as several crashes have impacted the area. Christmas Eve brought several crashes throughout Brazos County and into Christmas Day, more crashes have been reported. Some crashes have caused roads to be closed down for a time to allow debris to be picked up,

Texas DPS will be out in full force this weekend. Don't drink and drive. Get a sober ride. Call a friend or call a ride sharing service. Don't risk trying to make it home or to your holiday destination, even if it's a short distance away. Drinking and driving is 100% preventable.

TxDOT has launched its statewide "Drive Sober. No Regrets" holiday drunk driving prevention campaign. During the Christmas holiday season, TxDOT said there were 2,462 DUI or alcohol related traffic crashes in the state. Those crashes caused 93 people their lives and left 215 with severe injuries.