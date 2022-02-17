Lubbock man gets 7-years for drugging & raping 3 women in College Station

Jacob Pape had been a student at Texas A&M at the time. He has been expelled by the school.

BRYAN, Texas — A Lubbock man has been sentenced to seven years in prison for the drugging and raping of three women in College Station.

Jacob Pape, 26, was sentenced February 15 in Brazos County District Court. At the time of his arrest, Pape was a student at Texas A&M and a member of the Brothers Under Christ Christian Fraternity. He has since been expelled due to his crimes.

Pape raped his first victim in July of 2017. The woman said the two agreed to go on a date but when they returned to her apartment, he raped her, then told her they needed to pray. The woman said Pepe told her she was "obliged" to forgive him.

In August of 2017, Pape invited a woman to his home he had been talking with through text messages for several months. The woman reported after drinking one glass of wine at Pape's house she quickly started to feel as if she were drunk and that's when Pape raped her. She said Pape told her he raped her because her behavior "caused him to stumble."

“The jury’s verdict is a monumental step forward in protecting women in this community from sexual violence.”

In September of 2017, Pape was on a date with another woman when he gave her a glass of wine. The woman said after drinking the wine, she was unable to walk and Pape took her to his home and raped her. The woman said after he was done, she called her roommates to come and pick her up.

The roommates later testified the woman told them Pape had attacked her and they took her to the hospital where a sexual assault exam was done. Pape's roommates and fellow members of Brothers Under Christ confronted him and he admitted to having sex with the woman while she was unconscious.