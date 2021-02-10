F.R.E.E Aggies host Texas abortion law protest

Texas A&M students plan to voice their opinions about the controversial "Heartbeat Bill"

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Feminists for Reproductive Equity & Education (F.R.E.E.) Aggies will be hosting a demonstration on the Texas A&M campus this Sunday, protesting the recent abortion law in Texas.

"The Heartbeat Bill" states that abortions cannot be performed for patients after the six-week mark of impregnation. Since the bill was passed and signed by Governor Abbott, the legislation has been the subject of a national debate from both sides of the aisle.

The Freedom for Reproductive Equity and Education organization says this is their first demonstration since the bill's signing. The organization said they expect around 50 people to show up to Sunday's event.

"We just hope to show community support for those that might be planning to get an abortion in the future and those who still need reproductive justice in the area," Nimisha Srikanth, an organizer of the event, said. "Reproductive justice and reproductive rights, they're always going to be needed."