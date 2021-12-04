Funeral service set for Timothy Smith, mass shooting victim in Bryan

The service will be held Friday, April 16. Smith was 40-years-old.

BRYAN, Texas — Timothy Jackson Smith, 40, will be laid to rest eight days after a mass shooting in Bryan took his life.

Smith was shot and killed Thursday, April 8,at his place of work, Kent Moore Cabinetry, where multiple other victims suffered wounds. The suspect of the shooting is now in police custody.

Smith is survived by his wife, Skyla Smith, their unborn child and two sons, among other family members and friends, according to the funeral announcement.