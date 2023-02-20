x
Local News

CSPD: Gas leak at Texas Avenue and Richards Street still unresolved

The major gas leak, which was reported at around 4:30 p.m. by College Station Police, has still not been resolved.
Credit: FOX43

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — After it was initially reported by College Station Police at approximately 4:26 p.m., the gas leak at Texas Avenue and Richards Street has still gone unresolved after multiple hours of crews being on scene.

Initially, the leak was reported by multiple outlets to have been caused by a construction crew. The leak later prompted evacuations for some residents due to high gas readings in the area.

CSPD provided an update on the situation at 7:08 p.m. stating that residents who lived in the 100 to 110 block of Richards Street were not clear to return.

No injuries have been reported.

KAGS will keep you updated as this story develops.

