General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret.) to be keynote speaker for Sam Houston State's Commencement

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The 2020 graduates of Sam Houston State University will get to hear a message from a man who is hailed by many as an extraordinary leader.

SHSU President Dana Hoyt announced General Colin L. Powell USA (Ret.) will be this year's keynote speaker for 2020 Commencement. Graduates for the spring and summer semesters will hear from Powell during the virtual program, something President Hoyt says is a wonderful opportunity during trying times.

"While I certainly miss the opportunity to congratulate each student face-to-face, I look forward to the message a speaker of Gen. Powell's stature brings to graduates at this important benchmark in their lives," she said in a statement issued Tuesday.

Powell is the first African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former Secretary of State. He served in the United States Army for 35 years, served as President Ronald Reagan's National Security Advisor and was appointed Secretary of State by President George W. Bush in 2001. He has also been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, twice.

The virtual ceremony for SHSU will be held Saturday, August 1 at 1 p.m. President Hoyt said while the ceremony is virtual, it will still have many of the traditional elements as in previous years, including conferring of degrees and music performances.