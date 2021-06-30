College Station Noon Lions Club postpones 'I Love America' celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Due to events beyond the organization's control, The College Station Noon Lions Club has postponed the I Love America celebration. The event was originally scheduled for Saturday, July 3.
"Due to current moisture in the ground surrounding the amphitheater saturated from recent rain, as well as inclement weather in the forecast ahead, we were advised us unsafe to use the stage area for live entertainment, music, the movie and last light show," the organization said in a statement. "Furthermore, no trucks, no tents, static displays, or equipment can be placed on any of the grass. It is simply unsafe to hold this large community event as planned."
The planned donation drive by the Salvation Army will still take place from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 3 at the Bob & Wanda Meyer Senior & Community Center. Diapers, toiletries and personal hygiene products are needed.
The event is being postponed to a later date. A specific day has not been set.