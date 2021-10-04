Improvements coming to parks across College Station

Sidewalks and basketball courts are just one of many improvements the city hopes to fix

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Substantial improvements are coming to parks across College Station.

At Steeplechase Park you can expect to see an upgraded dog park and wash station, playground, basketball courts, and lighting. Sidewalks will be worked on at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park.

"Making the park more functional and usable for the guest and then at Mabel Clare Thomas Park looking to redo some drainage and fresh sidewalks in that park as well," Kelly Kelby, Parks & Recreation Assistant Director, said.

A new cemetery shop and sales office for the Aggie Field of Honor and Memorial Cemetery.

Construction will soon begin on eight diamond fields at Texas Independence Ballpark Midtown College Station near the old landfill on Rock Prairie Road.

"We've exceeded our capacity at Bachman, Wayne Smith, and Bee Creek for baseball and softball and we are just looking to add more fields," Kelby said.

Officials say any time they get to make the parks more user-friendly and pleasing that brings excitement to them as well as the community.