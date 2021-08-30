JUST IN: Endangered missing child Legend Mourning found safely

The six-year-old was taken by his biological and non-custodial mother

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Six-year-old Legend Mourning was safely located Monday in Brazos County over a month after the Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley issued an Endangered Missing Child Advisory for him.

Mourning was taken by his biological and non-custodial mother, Johnell Hickman, from the 600 block of West Mitchell in Calvert. Hickman had previously been ordered to have no possession of Mourning.

Authorities told KAGS News in a previous report that Hickman turned herself into the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. She was then later bailed out of jail before authorities could get to Mourning.

Hickman's mother, Althea Williams, has custody of Mourning. As the caretaker of her grandchild, she pleaded for his safe return.

"I just would like to get him safely returned back home and that we miss him and I’m sure he misses us too. He's been with us all of his life," said Williams.