BRYAN, Texas —

The Alzheimer's Association hosts their Walk to End Alzheimer's every year all over the nation with hopes to raise money for patients, families, and further research, as well as raise awareness about the disease.

Tuesday afternoon the association hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to symbolize the location change for the event; from Wolf Pen Creek to Lake Walk Town Center.

The walk is taking place on Saturday October 19, 2019 starting at 9:00 AM, with registration at 8:00 AM and the ceremony at 8:30 AM.

Registration is free and anyone can participate, but they ask that you register online so they know who is taking part in the event.

For more information on the event, or on how to register, volunteer, and donate, you can visit their website here.

