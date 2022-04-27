Save Our Streets Ministries says this campaign will help offer options to the community for classes and services.

BRYAN, Texas — Save Our Streets Ministries is an organization that empowers neighborhoods in Brazos County with ministries for men's discipleship and vocational school for children.

It started out as a ministry to help gang members change their lives but now it works with families who are also affected by gang violence.

S.O.S. works closely with the community and they are taking the steps to expand their work and services. They have announced the 'Ignite the Next-Generation' capital campaign to help them reach the goals of the expansion.

The campaign includes building a 10,000-square-foot classroom addition, as well as an admin building, renovations to the current facility, a prayer garden and more.

Director and founder of S.O.S, J.J. Ramirez, said once the new facility is complete he will be one step closer to accomplishing his goal for Bryan which is to evoke change in the young men of today.

"We started looking around and we were overcrowded in every area of ministry you could think of," Ramirez said.

He said he has a special connection to the ministry after turning his life over to God, no longer a drug dealer and addict lost in the streets.

"Why these dudes keep going back doing this doing that so that's why I'm building what I'm building so now, 'hey bro you ain't got to do that no more," Ramirez said.

He wants to open doors for these young people and use his ministry to show the next generation that there can be another way of life.

"An awakening changed the hearts of a nation and I am not satisfied till I see Bryan-College Station is totally transformed by the word of God."