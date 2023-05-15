Early Sunday morning crash claims pedestrian's life in Navasota

Police say the driver of a Commercial Motor Vehicle lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian walking alongside SH 6 around 4 a.m. on Sunday.

NAVASOTA, Texas — An individual is dead following an early morning crash that occurred along State Highway 6 in Navasota on Sunday, according to Navasota Police.

At approximately 4:25 a.m. that day, police responded to a report at SH 6 involving a vehicle/pedestrian crash.

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, the driver of a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian walking alongside the highway and rolled into a ditch. The pedestrian passed away at the crash site.