Early Sunday morning crash claims pedestrian's life in Navasota

NAVASOTA, Texas — An individual is dead following an early morning crash that occurred along State Highway 6 in Navasota on Sunday, according to Navasota Police.
At approximately 4:25 a.m. that day, police responded to a report at SH 6 involving a vehicle/pedestrian crash.
When police arrived at the scene of the crash, the driver of a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian walking alongside the highway and rolled into a ditch. The pedestrian passed away at the crash site.
The crash remains under investigation, and police say the name of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.