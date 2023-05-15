x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Early Sunday morning crash claims pedestrian's life in Navasota

Police say the driver of a Commercial Motor Vehicle lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian walking alongside SH 6 around 4 a.m. on Sunday.
Credit: KCEN

NAVASOTA, Texas — An individual is dead following an early morning crash that occurred along State Highway 6 in Navasota on Sunday, according to Navasota Police.

At approximately 4:25 a.m. that day, police responded to a report at SH 6 involving a vehicle/pedestrian crash. 

When police arrived at the scene of the crash, the driver of a Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) lost control while attempting to avoid a pedestrian walking alongside the highway and rolled into a ditch. The pedestrian passed away at the crash site.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say the name of the victim will not be released until the family has been notified.

Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

   

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Bryan Police respond to multiple crashes as university commencement ceremonies kick off

Before You Leave, Check This Out