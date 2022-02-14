Texas' newest millionaire is from Brenham thanks to lucky scratch ticket

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham is now home to the newest millionaire in Texas. The state lottery announced Monday a person who lives in Brenham has just claimed the top prize on a Power 200X scratch ticket. The person bought the ticket at a Shell station on FM 1488 in Hempstead.

Texas State Lottery officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The play style of the ticket is to find a symbol and it costs $20 per ticket. Players need to match two symbols in the same power spot in order to win. According to the state lottery, there are 27 different ways to win.