Texas' newest millionaire is from Brenham thanks to lucky scratch ticket

BRENHAM, Texas — Brenham is now home to the newest millionaire in Texas. The state lottery announced Monday a person who lives in Brenham has just claimed the top prize on a Power 200X scratch ticket. The person bought the ticket at a Shell station on FM 1488 in Hempstead.
They decided to remain anonymous.
Texas State Lottery officials said this is the first of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. The play style of the ticket is to find a symbol and it costs $20 per ticket. Players need to match two symbols in the same power spot in order to win. According to the state lottery, there are 27 different ways to win.
The odds of winning this scratch off are about 1 in 3.43, according to the Texas State Lottery.