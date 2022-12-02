Petition to save The Battalion gathers thousands of signatures

People from all over the world are signing the petition that went live Friday, all in an effort to show Texas A&M student journalism in the Aggie tradition matters.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — An online petition started by Texas A&M students has gathered thousands of signatures in less than 24 hours. The petition was started after Texas A&M President Katherine M. Banks announced the 129-year-old newspaper would be moving to an all-digital format by the end of the 2022 spring semester. At that point, print copies of the newspaper would no longer be made.

This decision was made by university leadership, according to President Banks. The Battalion's leadership said the decision was made without them and they felt blindsided by the announcement.

KAGS News requested an interview with President Banks. Her office released a statement to media outlets instead. “Times have changed and we want The Battalion and others interested in journalism as a profession to be at the forefront when they graduate,” Banks said in the statement.

This week, @TAMU made an executive decision to move @TheBattOnline to the university’s Department of Journalism and end its print circulation.



But after a surge of online support, the 129-year-old student newspaper isn’t standing down.



Here’s my report.https://t.co/YC3y5Longw — Jordan Adams (@Jordan_Adams4) February 12, 2022

Banks said she wants The Battalion, which is currently a student organization, to move to the university's newly formed Department of Journalism.

"I strongly believe in a robust journalism program, which is why I’m bringing back the degree and look forward to being the number one choice for students wanting a journalism degree,” Banks said in the statement. “With the return of the degree and The Battalion returning to a university department — combined with our new facilities and an innovative examination of the future of journalism at A&M — I believe we will elevate the profession and aid in restoring trust in the news media.”

However, the kind of trust is questionable to many. If there is proof needed of that, look no further than The Battalion's supporters who are signing the petition and reaching out on social media, some of whom are well-known celebrities. If the university gains control over The Battalion, it could severely damage the newspaper's credibility and ability to report on the university's interests from an objective point of view.

Texas A&M leadership orders The Battalion to stop printing weekly editions following abrupt ultimatum — join the university, or be stripped of resources, with only a day’s notice.https://t.co/Dd1266JOG4 — The Battalion (@TheBattOnline) February 11, 2022

President Banks has emphasized the move to digital only and to end the printing of the newspaper is simply a desire to keep up with the times. “In many ways, we are at the start of a new and exciting era of journalism that will pull together new faculty, professionals from the industry and students to create new types of digital content. We want to give our student journalists the preparation to succeed in a rapidly changing industry,” Banks said in the statement. “While this is a difficult decision, I believe it’s the best path forward.”

It should be noted The Battalion's print version is not paid for by the university. The students, staff and leadership work to gain advertising, which pays for many of the things The Battalion needs to operate.

The Battalion said university leadership told them they will abide by the university's demands or the university will no longer support it in terms of offices faculty advisors and other resources. The Battalion's Editor-in-Chief told KAGS News' Jordan Adams that despite the ultimatum, it is not going to stand down.