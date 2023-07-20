Mother of missing Calvert teen calls for transparency from city leadership

Nichole Burleson, Zniyah's mother, claims the reason her daughter hasn't been found are because of Calvert's lack of resources and her race.

CALVERT, Texas — Zniyah Burleson went missing from the 1200 block of Beech Street in Calvert on May 26, 2023.

Two months later, police have said there are no new clues in regards to her whereabouts.

Nichole Burleson, Zniyah's mother, said that she picked her daughter from the police station and brought her home right before she disappeared. Burleson said she stayed outside, on her phone, once they arrived home.

"When I check back outside two minutes later, she was gone again," said Burleson.

Once she disappeared, Calvert PD was tasked with leading the investigation to bring her home. However, Zniyah's mother said the majority of their conversations have been Nichole reaching out to police herself, asking for updates.

"Nobody has contacted me about Zniyah. If I don't contact them, they don't contact me," said Burleson.

Since her daughter's disappearance, Burleson said she has received photos and videos of Zniyah but hasn't been able to determine their credibility or the location of where she could be. She also added that it's likely that Zniyah is being hidden by someone she was in contact with.

"I just don't want to believe it's her, it's got to be somebody," said Nichole.

Calvert has only had a few missing children from their small town in the past. The last child went missing in July of 2021. Nichole claimed the reason her daughter still hasn't been found is the city's lack of resources and her family's race.

"When your child goes missing out of little towns like Calvert, it gets swept under the rug if you're black," said Burleson.

Burleson now awaits more details from law enforcement as the search for her daughter continues.

KAGS has reached out to both Layla Wright, the Mayor of Calvert, and Chris Simmons, the Calvert Police Chief, for comment. Both individuals haven't responded as of publish time.

In the past, Mayor Wright has claimed that the city has a "press policy" that forbids police from speaking on camera. When asked about this existing policy, the Mayor declined to elaborate.

